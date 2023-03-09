News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

WATCH: Campaigners battling plans to merge Whitby's secondary schools march down to Whitby Pavilion

Campaigners battling plans to merge Whitby’s two secondary schools Caedmon and Eskdale, which would result in the closure of Eskdale, marched down to Whitby Pavilion last night to make their voices heard.

By Duncan Atkins
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:07am

The 60-strong group met up at Clara’s on Whitby West Cliff carrying various banners, some proclaiming ‘Save Eskdale School’ and ‘We want choice’.

They were due to attend the second of two consultation meetings on the plans, where the school governors outlined the reasons for their proposals and plans moving forward, while members of the public were allowed to voice their opinions and ask questions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terri-Anne Jones, spokesperson for the campaign group Keep Choice in Whitby and Save Eskdale, said: “I think they got the idea about the strength of feeling and the kids spoke out about the problems now.

The campaigners who want to keep choice in Whitby and save Eskdale School from closure, ready to march to a consultation meeting at Whitby Pavilion.
The campaigners who want to keep choice in Whitby and save Eskdale School from closure, ready to march to a consultation meeting at Whitby Pavilion.
The campaigners who want to keep choice in Whitby and save Eskdale School from closure, ready to march to a consultation meeting at Whitby Pavilion.
Most Popular

"North Yorkshire County Council has have promised to look into it from this morning.”

The consultation runs until March 31.

WhitbyWhitby PavilionWhitby West Cliff