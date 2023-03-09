WATCH: Campaigners battling plans to merge Whitby's secondary schools march down to Whitby Pavilion
Campaigners battling plans to merge Whitby’s two secondary schools Caedmon and Eskdale, which would result in the closure of Eskdale, marched down to Whitby Pavilion last night to make their voices heard.
The 60-strong group met up at Clara’s on Whitby West Cliff carrying various banners, some proclaiming ‘Save Eskdale School’ and ‘We want choice’.
They were due to attend the second of two consultation meetings on the plans, where the school governors outlined the reasons for their proposals and plans moving forward, while members of the public were allowed to voice their opinions and ask questions.
Terri-Anne Jones, spokesperson for the campaign group Keep Choice in Whitby and Save Eskdale, said: “I think they got the idea about the strength of feeling and the kids spoke out about the problems now.
"North Yorkshire County Council has have promised to look into it from this morning.”
The consultation runs until March 31.