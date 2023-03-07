WATCH: Whitby's Eskdale School memories video and song created ahead of public meetings on merger plan

In January, the governing board of the Whitby Secondary Partnership broke the news of the proposed merger, citing low student numbers, significant financial challenges at both schools and “an imperative to give the best education and curriculum to the young people of Whitby” as their main reasons.

But campaigners are unhappy with the threat to close Eskdale – which this year marks 70 years since it first opened – and a new song, Memories Are Made, has been written and performed by talented Eskdale student Violet Jellings, 15, with a montage of old school photos playing throughout the video.

Her mum Jools Smithies said although Violet is in year 11 and will be leaving Eskdale anyway in the summer, the threat of it closing permanently has had an effect on her and she wanted to help.

Protests made against the proposed closure of Eskdale School in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter, 230201a

“One of the parents approached us and asked if she would be involved in saving the school and within an hour, she had written the song and created the music,” said Jools.

"Violet had support from local musician Mark Liddell, she changed the composition and went from there.

"For her, it’s the education but also the strong friendships at the school.”

Jools said her elder daughter, who is autistic, had also attended Eskdale – the family chose that school for her because they felt it was a quiet, smaller school and a better environment for her.

Eskdale School could close in 2024 if the secondary schools merger plan goes ahead. picture: Richard Ponter

"The thought that any other child with sensory issues or autism in a larger school environment is heartbreaking so we are quite passionate as a family even with her leaving,” she said.

The video featuring former Eskdale School students making some great memories over the past few decades, was put together by Emma Wilcock, a parent of a year eight student who attends Caedmon.

She believed the federation governors were doing things too fast, “given the enormity of what they’re trying to do.”

She added: “There are so many issues with children’s mental health at the moment, this is going to put so much pressure on the children who are not being included in discussions about their future.

“People picked Eskdale and Caedmon for a reason, it’s just not fair, I’m going to fight them every single step of the way.

“The children need a choice.”

On Wednesday March 8, two public meetings on the proposed merger are to take place at Whitby Pavilion, at 12.30pm and 6.30pm.

Campaigners are planning a march to the evening meeting from Clara's on Whitby West Cliff.

The merger, if it goes ahead, would take effect from summer 2004.

It is not the first time Eskdale parents have battled such proposals – in 2016, a decision on whether to shut the school was suspended by North Yorkshire County Council following extensive campaigning.