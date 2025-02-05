Whisper the dog a p-awesome addition at Hinderwell's Oakridge School

Children at Hinderwell’s Oakridge School have welcomed Whisper, a seven-year-old retriever and specially-trained therapy dog, to their school.

As a school pet, Whisper is there for the children as a reading companion, to offer emotional support – and for lots of strokes and cuddles.

Headteacher Ben Russell said: “Whisper is the family dog of one of our teaching assistants and is well used to children.

"She is very sociable and proving a big hit already at school.

“The mental health and emotional wellbeing of pupils is really important to us and we’re committed to nurturing this alongside academic potential.

"Whisper is a brilliant addition to our school community, helping us create an environment where every child can thrive.”

Bringing an animal into a school setting involves a full risk assessment which the school did very carefully.

Mr Russell said: “In additional, Whisper is a therapy dog which means she has received specialised trained and a thorough assessment.

“Research consistently shows the positive impact therapy dogs can have in schools, including reduced stress, improved behaviour, and increased confidence in children.

“Whisper will work with students in various settings, from providing calming support during challenging moments as well as being a comforting presence in classrooms.”

Oakridge Community Primary School is one of six school across the Whitby area that is part of the Yorkshire Endeavour Academy Trust.

