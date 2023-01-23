More than 50 entries were received at three different levels - Junior, Intermediate and Senior – with winners in each category presented with book tokens from the Rotary Club, thanks to Whitby Bookshop and The Works.

Castleton Primary’s pupils stole the show in the junior section with two entrants adjudged joint winners.

The first was a poem that won the admiration of the judges and the second a story providing a poignant and very topical plea for peace.

Castleton School, junior winners of the Rotary Club Whitby & District Young Writers' competition.