Whitby area students claim honours in Rotary Club young writers' challenge
Youngsters from Whitby area schools have been penning their own creative verse or prose on the theme of Peace, in a Rotary Club of Whitby & District Young Writers’ Challenge.
More than 50 entries were received at three different levels - Junior, Intermediate and Senior – with winners in each category presented with book tokens from the Rotary Club, thanks to Whitby Bookshop and The Works.
Castleton Primary’s pupils stole the show in the junior section with two entrants adjudged joint winners.
The first was a poem that won the admiration of the judges and the second a story providing a poignant and very topical plea for peace.
Eskdale School students Lexi Gallagher won the Intermediate level with an “uplifting and well-crafted” poem, while and Romy White, also Eskdale, won the Senior Class – judges said that running throughout her poem was a sense of loss - a lost future in their home country - a hollow peace as a casualty of war.