Whitby secondary schools merger plan pushed back to summer 2024
A proposal to merge Whitby’s Caedmon College and Eskdale School, which would result in the closure of Eskdale, is now being planned for summer 2024, not summer 2023 as first stated.
The amended proposal will be presented to North Yorkshire County Council on February 7, with its Executive Member for Education and Skills, Annabel Wilkinson, recommended to approve consultation with the public.
Parents were informed of the new merger date in a letter emailed to them on Monday afternoon.
A summary of a report to the Executive Member states that the proposal – from the Whitby Secondary Partnership – appeared to offer an opportunity to address low pupil numbers and financial challenges at both schools, and that the views of parents, staff and residents should be sought in a six-week consultation.
Campaigners recently gathered at Eskdale to protest against the closure.
See p11 to read an open letter from the campaigners on the original proposal, along with a response from the school governors.