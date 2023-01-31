The amended proposal will be presented to North Yorkshire County Council on February 7, with its Executive Member for Education and Skills, Annabel Wilkinson, recommended to approve consultation with the public.

Parents were informed of the new merger date in a letter emailed to them on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A summary of a report to the Executive Member states that the proposal – from the Whitby Secondary Partnership – appeared to offer an opportunity to address low pupil numbers and financial challenges at both schools, and that the views of parents, staff and residents should be sought in a six-week consultation.

Parents protesting against the proposed closure of Eskdale School in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter.

Campaigners recently gathered at Eskdale to protest against the closure.