The decision was made on Tuesday February 7 by North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Education and Skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson.

The consultation will give people six weeks to make their views known about the merger proposal, which has already seen campaigners assemble outside Eskdale School to voice their fears and objections.

Protests made against the proposed closure of Eskdale School in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter, 230201a

Cllr Wilkinson said: “We have agreed to the request to consult on the proposal to amalgamate Eskdale School and Caedmon College.

"The council will now begin work on a public consultation, which people will be able to take part in online, or in person.

“The period will open on February 20 and public meetings will be held on March 8.

"Details of how to take part in the public consultations will be advertised by North Yorkshire County Council in due course.

Caedmon College, Whitby.

“This will be an opportunity for people to find out more about the proposal, as well as share their comments or ask questions.”

Campaigners at the Keep Choice in Whitby & Save Eskdale group reacted, stressing that it’s not a done deal.

“Unfortunately, the decision has been made, to move forward with the consultation on the closure of Eskdale School,” they said.

"The group is disappointed at the news but will use this time to push for a long-term fix for secondary education in Whitby.

"We will push for the short-term fixes to stop, and a long-term plan implemented.

"This affects all children - primary, secondary and ones not even born yet.”

Members of the governing body feel the cost of maintaining three sites impacts on the schools’ ability to invest in students’ education and attainment.

After the consultation closes, the county council’s executive will consider the responses at its meeting on April 18, at which point it will decide whether to progress to the next stage of the statutory process.