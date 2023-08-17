News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Sixth Form celebrating better A-level results than it has had for years

Whitby Sixth Form College is today celebrating better results than it has had for several years, despite national press suggestions of a downturn in results.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

Grades achieved by the Whitby students were:

A* - E 99%

A* - C 81%

A-level students Hannah Walsh, Sophie Holden, Grace Fuller and Isobel Price.A-level students Hannah Walsh, Sophie Holden, Grace Fuller and Isobel Price.
A-level students Hannah Walsh, Sophie Holden, Grace Fuller and Isobel Price.
A* - B 52%

A* - A 25%

All of these are on or above national averages.

Head of School Susan Boyd said 85% of students applying to university got their first choice, compared to 79% nationally.

Students Jos Storr, Alfie Lindoe, Henry Richardson, Theo Lockley pick up their A-level results.Students Jos Storr, Alfie Lindoe, Henry Richardson, Theo Lockley pick up their A-level results.
Students Jos Storr, Alfie Lindoe, Henry Richardson, Theo Lockley pick up their A-level results.

“But, for us, it’s not about the headlines, it’s about the students,” she said.

"We haven’t got these results accidentally.

"We are ambitious for all of our young people.

"The combination of experienced staff and great pastoral support means we get the best out of Whitby students.”

Among the sixth form college’s highlights this year are students joining health professions, with some going to study medicine, paramedic science and health and social care, with others going to top universities to study History, English, Languages and Geography.

A raft of scientists will be studying at Durham, York, Liverpool, Bristol , Newcastle and other universities, while many will train to be teachers.

“I am so proud of our students who have worked hard and the sixth form team who have supported them, encouraged them and pushed them every step of the way,” she said.

"They are a credit to our town.”

