Whitby's Airy Hill School celebrates record SATs success and bright future

Airy Hill Primary School in Whitby is celebrating a landmark achievement after its year six pupils secured the school’s best-ever SATs results.

This summer, 85% of the class reached the expected combined standard across reading, writing, and mathematics – a result that significantly surpasses national averages and highlights the school’s continuing transformation.

Individually, 85% of pupils met the expected standard in reading, 90% in writing, and 90% in mathematics.

The figures reflect the determination of the pupils and the dedication of staff who have supported them.

Airy Hill Primary School youngsters celebrate the school’s best-ever SATs results.

Arthur Green, Key Stage Two leader and year six teacher, was full of praise for his class.

“These pupils have been exceptional,” he said.

"They’ve worked incredibly hard throughout the year and shown real resilience and ambition.

"I couldn’t be prouder of how they’ve grown academically and personally.

"Their results are thoroughly deserved and a credit to their efforts.”

The success is part of a wider story of improvement at Airy Hill, led by Headteacher Sam Butters, who joined the school three years ago.

Since then, the school has placed a strong emphasis on creating a nurturing, aspirational culture and a stimulating environment where pupils can thrive.

Mr Butters said: “We’ve worked hard to raise expectations, support our staff, and make sure every child feels valued and capable of achieving great things.

"To see the results improving across the school is hugely rewarding.”

This year’s outcomes are evident across all age groups.

A total of 96% of year one pupils passed their phonics screening check, ensuring they have a strong foundation in reading.

In year four, 48% of pupils achieved full marks in their multiplication tables check, demonstrating the school’s commitment to early mastery of key mathematical skills.

The school environment has also been refreshed.

Over the summer, Airy Hill invested in redecorating key spaces, including a vibrant new entrance hall and a transformed year six classroom.

The changes have created a more welcoming, inspiring atmosphere for both pupils and visitors.

In addition, classical music now plays throughout the school day on speakers, bringing a sense of calm and focus to lessons and transitions.

As a recognised Rights Respecting School, Airy Hill is proud to place children’s rights, respect, and responsibility at the heart of its ethos.

This commitment underpins both academic success and the wider culture of care across the community.

Airy Hill has an exciting programme of events planned for the autumn term.

The school will host a sponsored walk to encourage healthy activity and raise funds for enrichment opportunities.

A community remembrance service will bring pupils and families together to mark this important occasion.

Educational visits to Eden Camp and Murton Park are also on the calendar, offering pupils hands-on experiences to deepen their learning of history.

Creativity and teamwork will be celebrated through the school’s inter-house art competition, while sport continues to play a central role in school life.

Coaches Tobi Fergus and Mic Bates will be leading teams in football, rugby, basketball, and cross-country, ensuring Airy Hill proudly competes in every primary sports event available.

The school is also looking beyond its current pupils by launching free ‘stay and play’ mornings for toddlers and babies.

And with preparations for Christmas already under way, families can look forward to a festive season filled with joy, celebration, and togetherness.