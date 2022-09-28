Whitby's Airy Hill School delighted with Ofsted rating following recent inspection

Ofsted Inspector Phil Scott met with a several members of staff, school governors and children over two days, observing lessons and reviewing feedback from parent questionnaires and Ofsted Parent View.

Inspector Scott stated: “Pupils’ enjoyment of their lessons is apparent.

“They maintain a good work ethic, behave very well in class and strive to do their best.”

Airy Hill School youngsters Nate, Dougie, Ida, Ada, Josh and Amber celebrate the school's 'Good' Ofsted rating.

The report also stated that school leaders aimed to raise the ambition and aspiration of pupils.

Previous headteachers had high aspirations for pupils at Airy Hill and pupils appreciate the way teachers get everyone to try their best.

Newly-appointed Headteacher, Sam Butters, hopes to take this further, stating that his primary aim is that “all pupils will succeed regardless of their background.”

Mr Butters took over the headship at Airy Hill in September, having previously been a successful Deputy Headteacher at a large primary school in Teesside.

Mr Butters brings a wealth of experience in raising results in schools and creating exciting new learning opportunities.

Airy Hill boasts one of the largest outdoor spaces across primary schools in Whitby, including a large meadow and forest area which is used for learning outdoor skills as well as for pleasure and fun, which pupils love.

As stated in the Ofsted report: “pupils speak with excitement about the adventure trail, the large field, chill out benches and the garden project.”