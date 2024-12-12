Whitby's Airy Hill School earns silver accreditation from UNICEF
The UNICEF award recognises a school’s achievement in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into practice within the school and beyond.
After a year of being a Bronze Rights Respecting School, the primary school on Waterstead Lane undertook an accreditation to show off the pupils’ hard work and motivation to become a Silver Rights Respecting School.
Teacher Eve Draper said: “An important part of our rights respecting journey has been Rights Respecting Ambassadors who are a group of students who have been voted for by their peers to represent their views.
"These children attend weekly meetings with our RRS Lead where they discuss how we can improve our school.
"Already they have made great changes and we know they will continue to help us grow as a school.”
