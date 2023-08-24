Whitby's Caedmon College Head praises GCSE students' resilience and hard work
The Head of Whitby’s Caedmon College has praised the resilience and hard work of students who picked up their GCSE results today (Aug 24), working hard for good results despite the time lost to their studies during the pandemic.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST
Head Susan Boyd said: “It’s too early to say what the national picture is but we are really pleased with the results of our hardworking students.
"We set quite ambitious targets and many of our students have beaten them.
"This is a group who have lost a significant amount of their time at secondary school to Covid but have not been given any consideration in terms of their exams.
"They have made us all so proud with their resilience and we hope to see many of them in the sixth form next year.”