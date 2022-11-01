Pupils enjoying the Captain Cook Museum's kangaroo sculpture.

They will spend the morning of Friday November 18 learning a position within the museum, and then work in that position in the afternoon, taking over the museum from the usual staff and volunteers between 12.30pm and 3pm.

The pupils will work in the roles of Education Team, Visitor Tours, Reception, Artefact Handling and Press Office.

Eskdale and Caedmon students will join thousands of others across the UK taking part in Kids in Museums’ Takeover Day, when museums, galleries, historic homes, archives and heritage sites invite young people in to take over jobs normally done by adults.

The Cook Museum, on Grape Lane, has taken part in the event for the last several years and is excited to do so again this year.