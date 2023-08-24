Whitby's Eskdale School celebrating students' achievements on GCSE results day

Eskdale School GCSE students pick up their results, from left: Layarna Bryon, Violet Jellings and Edward Brown.

Head Phil Nicholson said: “There are plenty of individual success stories in a whole range of courses from core GCSE to the vocational.

"We are celebrating both the high attaining students and those who have battled for passes.

"We are equally proud of the efforts of our students whatever their outcomes.

Eskdale School students Koby Little, Joe Knight, Alfie Scales, Robbie Hogarth and Felix Elliott.

"The young people at Eskdale School have had to contend with a great deal of challenging circumstances during their secondary education and to see so many of them equipped to move onto the next stage of their lives has been fantastic, despite those barriers.

"That is real testament to the hard work of the students allied with the superb care and support they have received from the dedicated staff here.