News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Whitby's Eskdale School celebrating students' achievements on GCSE results day

Whitby’s Eskdale School is celebrating its students’ academic achievements today (Aug 24) on the national GCSE results day.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST
Eskdale School GCSE students pick up their results, from left: Layarna Bryon, Violet Jellings and Edward Brown.Eskdale School GCSE students pick up their results, from left: Layarna Bryon, Violet Jellings and Edward Brown.
Eskdale School GCSE students pick up their results, from left: Layarna Bryon, Violet Jellings and Edward Brown.

Head Phil Nicholson said: “There are plenty of individual success stories in a whole range of courses from core GCSE to the vocational.

"We are celebrating both the high attaining students and those who have battled for passes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are equally proud of the efforts of our students whatever their outcomes.

Eskdale School students Koby Little, Joe Knight, Alfie Scales, Robbie Hogarth and Felix Elliott.Eskdale School students Koby Little, Joe Knight, Alfie Scales, Robbie Hogarth and Felix Elliott.
Eskdale School students Koby Little, Joe Knight, Alfie Scales, Robbie Hogarth and Felix Elliott.
Most Popular

"The young people at Eskdale School have had to contend with a great deal of challenging circumstances during their secondary education and to see so many of them equipped to move onto the next stage of their lives has been fantastic, despite those barriers.

"That is real testament to the hard work of the students allied with the superb care and support they have received from the dedicated staff here.

"We are now looking forward to welcoming this year’s Year 11 and the rest of the school back on Wednesday September 6.”