This was a two-day event of entertainment, workshops and education focussed on climate positive action and the United Nations Global Goals.

This is the latest exciting new phase of the school’s ongoing EU funded work with the Schools Project for Ethical Enterprise Development (SPEED), and creates the legacy needed for Cop26, the United Nations Climate Change Summit, that was held in Glasgow last November.

The Global Goals, officially known as the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs, are 17 ambitious goals supported by global leaders across 193 countries that have the power to create a better world by 2030, by ending poverty, fighting inequality, and addressing the urgency of climate change.

Eskdale School eco team youngsters and staff with guests including Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill, Sam Cannon, EJ Music Ltd Managing Director and Cliff Southcombe, Founder of Social Enterprise International.

Eskdale School was abuzz as various events took place throughout the day.

Event organiser Sam Cannon, whose previous work includes Formula E and Ministry of Sound, delivered assemblies to each year group, explaining the grand plan of the roadshow which will launch at Eskdale on May 27 and 28 this year, then tour the UK and Europe with partners Social Enterprise International and Future for Humanity Foundation.

Sam said: “We wanted to create a series of events that are run by young people, for young people, with a focus on creating the impact needed to make the planet a better place.

“Eskdale saved their school in the past, let’s now give them their next job which is to save the world.

"I couldn’t think of a better school to launch Future of Humanity with.”

Eskdale students had previously saved their school from being knocked down by property developers.

The school and community came together and campaigned through the streets of Whitby to make sure the school still stands today.

“And what a legacy,” said Sam. “Still here today and now working on a project that will help save the planet.

“I am very excited to be working with the students on such an incredible message.”

Over the past few months, the events team has been working closely with The Eco Club at Eskdale School, which is the driving force behind the event.

Eco Club students had the opportunity to ask Sir Robert a range of questions relating to climate change and sustainable development in the local community, and progress ideas further with the professional organisers as the students talked though what they would like to see included at the events.

They were able to communicate their ideas and ask questions to help further their understanding including a range of technicalities from licencing to marketing to catering.

Lead teacher on the SPEED project, Rachel Winspear, said: “All the students involved in this project are absolutely incredible, their passion for the work we are doing and their dedication to climate action is contagious.

“It is such a privilege to work with these young people as they prime themselves to be the leaders of tomorrow.

“They literally are the Future of Humanity.”

The Future of Humanity Roadshow launches at Eskdale School on Friday May 27 and Saturday May 28.

Sir Robert added: “I’m really excited that Eskdale School is involved with this project which has so many different dimensions.