Whitby's Eskdale School students launch new eco company - this is how it works

For the past two years, the school’s Eco club, led by Geography teacher Rachel Winspear, has been working with Social Enterprise International Ltd, developing the students’ ideas around how to save the planet and learning how to set up socially responsible businesses.

Their work has been funded through a European grant and linked to partners working in Croatia, Germany and Greece.

The event was attended by parents and businesses, where a special dance performance by the students kicked off the events.

The launch of Eskdale School's eco company.

The students then presented their ideas and were joined by the Chief Executive Officer of LocoSoco, James Perry, with Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill lending his support.

Students spoke with enthusiasm about their next big plan - a community thrift store which will aim to give new life to second hand clothes and reduce the amount of clothing that is sent to landfill.

Their other big news was the launch of The My Eco Site which is run by LocoSoco PLC, a social enterprise linking ethical suppliers with communities throughout the UK.

The site is now live and anyone can buy a range of ethical products where 15% of the profits are given to the school enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eskdale School youngsters at the launch of their eco venture.

The refill station was set up months ago, also with the help of LocoSoco, where anyone can bring their empty cleaning bottles to be refilled with Eco cleaning fluids for £1.