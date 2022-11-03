The SPEED project led by Social Enterprise International Ltd and funded by the EU, is helping schools such as Eskdale, along with schools in Croatia, Germany and Greece, to develop Shared Wealth enterprises in their own schools and communities.

Eskdale was chosen because of the work already done by students of the school’s Eco club in raising awareness around Eco issues.

They have formed their own social enterprise company and have their own board of directors.

Cliff Southcombe of Social Enterprise International Ltd presents a 15,942 Euros cheque to Whitby's Eskdale School.

The company has already set up a My Eco Site with a leading national social enterprise LocoSoco and anyone can buy ethical goods from this site

with profits going to the school enterprise.