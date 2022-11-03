Whitby's Eskdale School students receive £14,000 cheque for social enterprise scheme
Students at Eskdale School, running their own social enterprise, have received a cheque for €15,942 (£13,900) from Social Enterprise International Ltd for their continued contribution to the SPEED project.
The SPEED project led by Social Enterprise International Ltd and funded by the EU, is helping schools such as Eskdale, along with schools in Croatia, Germany and Greece, to develop Shared Wealth enterprises in their own schools and communities.
Eskdale was chosen because of the work already done by students of the school’s Eco club in raising awareness around Eco issues.
They have formed their own social enterprise company and have their own board of directors.
The company has already set up a My Eco Site with a leading national social enterprise LocoSoco and anyone can buy ethical goods from this site
with profits going to the school enterprise.
The students are also launching a recycle clothes company and have plans to build their own ECO centre and launch it with a music event next year.