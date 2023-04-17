Whitby's Eskdale School students showcase 'bright and enterprising' future with SPEED project
A bright and enterprising future for the students of Eskdale School in Whitby was showcased at the SPEED conference in Croatia by Social Enterprise International Ltd (SEi) and four students from the SPEED project at Eskdale, supported by two of the teachers who have been working with them.
The purpose of the SPEED project was to show how young people can create actual trading companies that are ethical, environmentally positive and based on equal and fair wealth sharing, setting foundations for a fairer and more sustainable world.
The students wowed the European conference with their work to date and their plans for the future.
They presented the LocoSoco community Store about to be launched, their own Thrift Shop recycling clothes and a recipe book that promotes health and the use of local produce.
They also showed their ambitious plans to build their own ECO Centre, for which applications for funds have been submitted.
Eskdale School has been given €39,855 of European funds by SEi to support this project, with the final payment to be made soon.
The Community Store and a contract now signed by the company set up with the students as part owners, Whitby Shared Wealth with Fairbnb is set to bring in more funding estimated at starting around £30,000 a year but rising each year, enough to fund and support current and future student-run businesses.
The SPEED project is led by Robin Hood’s Bay-based company SEi and is funded by European Erasmus Funds, while other partners include organisations and schools from Germany, Greece and the conference Hosts, SLAP in Osijek Croatia and their local schools.
The other UK partner is LocoSoco PLC.