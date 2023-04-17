News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
3 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
8 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
10 minutes ago McDonald’s slashes price of menu favourites - but the offer ends soon
46 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van

Whitby's Eskdale School students showcase 'bright and enterprising' future with SPEED project

A bright and enterprising future for the students of Eskdale School in Whitby was showcased at the SPEED conference in Croatia by Social Enterprise International Ltd (SEi) and four students from the SPEED project at Eskdale, supported by two of the teachers who have been working with them.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:12 BST

The purpose of the SPEED project was to show how young people can create actual trading companies that are ethical, environmentally positive and based on equal and fair wealth sharing, setting foundations for a fairer and more sustainable world.

The students wowed the European conference with their work to date and their plans for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They presented the LocoSoco community Store about to be launched, their own Thrift Shop recycling clothes and a recipe book that promotes health and the use of local produce.

Eskdale School students at staff who attended the SPEED conference in Croatia.Eskdale School students at staff who attended the SPEED conference in Croatia.
Eskdale School students at staff who attended the SPEED conference in Croatia.
Most Popular

They also showed their ambitious plans to build their own ECO Centre, for which applications for funds have been submitted.

Eskdale School has been given €39,855 of European funds by SEi to support this project, with the final payment to be made soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Community Store and a contract now signed by the company set up with the students as part owners, Whitby Shared Wealth with Fairbnb is set to bring in more funding estimated at starting around £30,000 a year but rising each year, enough to fund and support current and future student-run businesses.

The SPEED project is led by Robin Hood’s Bay-based company SEi and is funded by European Erasmus Funds, while other partners include organisations and schools from Germany, Greece and the conference Hosts, SLAP in Osijek Croatia and their local schools.

Eskdale School students and staff in Croatia.Eskdale School students and staff in Croatia.
Eskdale School students and staff in Croatia.

The other UK partner is LocoSoco PLC.

Related topics:Whitby