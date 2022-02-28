IN PICTURES: Whitby's Stakesby Primary Academy youngsters enjoy spring term fun

Youngsters from Stakesby Primary Academy, Whitby, with some of the new books.

The oldest children have been learning how to safely light their own fires in Forest School lessons – perfect for toasting marshmallows.

Elm and Hazel classes have worked with coach Justin from Whitby Rugby Club on a series of rugby drills and games. Hazel Class have also donned their goggles for swimming lessons.

It was the first time in a pool for lots of the children and they had a great time.

Emmie and Mia lighting a fire at forest school.

The school’s youngest pupils – Acorns Class – have been getting to grips with patterns and gross movements in their ‘Squiggle Whilst You Wiggle’ sessions.

Stakesby has also benefitted from a donation from the Opportunity Area which has enabled lots of new scheme reading books to be purchased.

Principal, Emma Robson, said: “We’re so grateful to Richard Benstead and the Opportunity Area.

"Their donation has meant that we now have a wealth of books for children to read once they’ve mastered phonics.

Stakesby Primary Academy Elm class pupils take part in rugby union sessions.

"The children were excited to pick something new this week and having such a range of texts means there’s something everyone will enjoy.”