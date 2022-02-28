IN PICTURES: Whitby's Stakesby Primary Academy youngsters enjoy spring term fun
Youngsters at Stakesby Primary Academy have been getting stuck back into learning this spring term – and school has been full of fun.
The oldest children have been learning how to safely light their own fires in Forest School lessons – perfect for toasting marshmallows.
Elm and Hazel classes have worked with coach Justin from Whitby Rugby Club on a series of rugby drills and games. Hazel Class have also donned their goggles for swimming lessons.
It was the first time in a pool for lots of the children and they had a great time.
The school’s youngest pupils – Acorns Class – have been getting to grips with patterns and gross movements in their ‘Squiggle Whilst You Wiggle’ sessions.
Stakesby has also benefitted from a donation from the Opportunity Area which has enabled lots of new scheme reading books to be purchased.
Principal, Emma Robson, said: “We’re so grateful to Richard Benstead and the Opportunity Area.
"Their donation has meant that we now have a wealth of books for children to read once they’ve mastered phonics.
"The children were excited to pick something new this week and having such a range of texts means there’s something everyone will enjoy.”