Whitby's West Cliff School children create beach art - here's a view from the air

Every year the children and staff embark on a long walk from the school on West Cliff, along the beach to Sandsend for lunch, and back again.

It is always a real family occasion, with parents invited to accompany their children, with all money raised being donated to Friends of West Cliff School.

This year the school celebrated gaining the Artsmark Gold Award, a national accreditation acknowledging the school's commitment to a wide and high quality arts education, by creating a whole school piece of art on the beach.

Aerial view of the artwork by West Cliff School children.

Class by class, pupils added to the artwork drawn on the sand near Upgang Ravine, before continuing their journey to Sandsend.

By the end of the school day a huge set of drawings were visible from the clifftop.