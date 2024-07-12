Woodlands Academy, Scarborough: Construction of new special educational needs school given green light

Artistic Impression Of Woodlands Academy. Courtesy Space Architects

Woodlands Academy in Scarborough will get a brand new school building and sports facilities after councillors approved plans on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodlands Academy for children with special educational needs will see its existing buildings demolished and replaced with an L-shaped school building with solar panels on the roof, associated parking, and new sports and recreational facilities.

The major project, funded by the Department for Education (DfE), was approved by councillors on Thursday, July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current school facility will remain open during the construction of the new site as part of a phased development.

Artistic Impression Of Woodlands Academy. Courtesy Space Architects.

It is located on Woodlands Drive in Scarborough in a “predominantly residential” area with Scarborough Hospital to the North.

The modern and energy-efficient two-storey building will be built on the school site’s Eastern side.

New external play and sports facilities will be created as well as a Multi-use Games Area (MUGA) to be will be positioned centrally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, none of the external playing facilities would be illuminated but would be available for community use.

View Of Existing Building At Woodlands Academy. Courtesy Space Architechts

Anne Burke-Hargreaves, agent for the application, told the planning committee meeting: “The new playing field will be a significant improvement and the new school building will include a small sports hall with provision for community use.

“There will be a new secure pupil pick up and drop off site to help ease congestion on Woodlands Drive.

“Electric vehicle charging points, ten cycle spaces alongside solar panels and the green roof, high energy efficiency LED lights all aim to make the school net zero carbon in operation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A majority of the new building’s roof will be covered in solar panels as part of a low-carbon and renewable energy strategy.

View Of Rear Of The Existing Building At Woodlands Academy. Courtesy Space Architechts

During the first phase of development, new access points into the site from Woodlands Drive will be constructed for the new permanent school access and a second temporary construction access.

During the second phase, the eastern portion of the site will be fenced off with a hoarding to create a secure construction site.

In the final phase, the school will occupy the new building and the eastern portion of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The western portion of the site will then become the secure construction site so the current buildings can be demolished.

Councillors commended the “well-designed plans” and welcomed the proposal as “much needed”.

Coun Derek Bastiman said: “I’m fully behind it.”

Coun Roberta Swiers said: “It is an old building and it is in need.

“This is massive for Scarborough and well overdue and I like the green roofs, it’s a very good application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of 136 pupils and 62 full-time equivalent staff will remain the same.

Coun Janet Jefferson said she was concerned that “having sat through a task group with provisional SEND that the Department for Education isn’t increasing the number of pupils who can attend”.

She added: “But I think overall the plan is fantastic.”

The DfE-funded scheme is part of the School Rebuilding Programme and received no objections from the public or statutory consultees.

The proposal was passed unanimously by the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee on Thursday, July 11.