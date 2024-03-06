World Book Day: Library at Eastfield, Scarborough, to hold Seaside Story pop-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With research showing that children’s reading for enjoyment levels are at their lowest in almost two decades, World Book Day’s annual celebration is an important moment to inspire children to read for pleasure and provide more children a chance to benefit from the improved life chances that reading for pleasure brings.

Eastfield’s More Than Books community library will be transformed into a seaside story pop-up from 3.30pm to 5pm on Thursday March 7 for World Book Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from the area will be welcomed into the library space by Fisherman Fred, played by actor David Lomond, and taken on a seaside storytelling adventure.

A Seaside Story pop-up is on at Eastfield's More Than Books community library, as part of World Book Day.

The event is open to all primary school-aged children and will offer storytelling sessions, interactive activities and the chance to collect a free World Book Day book to take home.

This activity is part of ongoing work from the National Literacy Trust on the Yorkshire coast to create a culture of reading in the community.

For many children, the free book they take home on World Book Day is the first book they’ve ever owned and could inspire a life-long love of reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Literacy Trust and World Book Day work together to deliver over 18,000 free copies of the £1 World Book Day books directly to children in some of the most disadvantaged communities across the UK.

The charities work with schools, foodbanks, libraries, football clubs and other community organisations to deliver not just books, but also exciting World Book Day activities to families who may be struggling with literacy or who are facing barriers in accessing books and resources to support reading for pleasure.

National Literacy Trust resarch shows that one in 12 children in the Northeast do not have a book of their own at home.