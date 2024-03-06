World Book Day: Library at Eastfield, Scarborough, to hold Seaside Story pop-up
With research showing that children’s reading for enjoyment levels are at their lowest in almost two decades, World Book Day’s annual celebration is an important moment to inspire children to read for pleasure and provide more children a chance to benefit from the improved life chances that reading for pleasure brings.
Eastfield’s More Than Books community library will be transformed into a seaside story pop-up from 3.30pm to 5pm on Thursday March 7 for World Book Day.
Children from the area will be welcomed into the library space by Fisherman Fred, played by actor David Lomond, and taken on a seaside storytelling adventure.
The event is open to all primary school-aged children and will offer storytelling sessions, interactive activities and the chance to collect a free World Book Day book to take home.
This activity is part of ongoing work from the National Literacy Trust on the Yorkshire coast to create a culture of reading in the community.
For many children, the free book they take home on World Book Day is the first book they’ve ever owned and could inspire a life-long love of reading.
The National Literacy Trust and World Book Day work together to deliver over 18,000 free copies of the £1 World Book Day books directly to children in some of the most disadvantaged communities across the UK.
The charities work with schools, foodbanks, libraries, football clubs and other community organisations to deliver not just books, but also exciting World Book Day activities to families who may be struggling with literacy or who are facing barriers in accessing books and resources to support reading for pleasure.
National Literacy Trust resarch shows that one in 12 children in the Northeast do not have a book of their own at home.
That’s around two children in every classroom who do not own a single book – which is why it is more important than ever to bring books directly into communities most in need.