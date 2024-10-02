Wykeham Mature Trees help to provide 'peaceful' outdoor space at Northstead Primary School
Students at Northstead Community Primary School will benefit from more shade next summer thanks to a Scarborough company
Shaun Hopper, Headteacher of Northstead Community Primary School, said: “Northstead Community Primary School would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Wykeham Mature Trees for the supply of trees to the school to improve the environment.
“The trees provided will provide a beautiful, natural shaded environment for the children of Northstead, offering a peaceful and safe outdoor space where they can play, learn and enjoy nature.”
