Wykeham Mature Trees help to provide 'peaceful' outdoor space at Northstead Primary School

By Louise French
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 15:40 BST
Chris Briggs of Wykeham Mature Trees and Shaun Hopper, Headteacher of Northstead Community Primary School.Chris Briggs of Wykeham Mature Trees and Shaun Hopper, Headteacher of Northstead Community Primary School.
Chris Briggs of Wykeham Mature Trees and Shaun Hopper, Headteacher of Northstead Community Primary School.
Students at Northstead Community Primary School will benefit from more shade next summer thanks to a Scarborough company

Shaun Hopper, Headteacher of Northstead Community Primary School, said: “Northstead Community Primary School would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Wykeham Mature Trees for the supply of trees to the school to improve the environment.

“The trees provided will provide a beautiful, natural shaded environment for the children of Northstead, offering a peaceful and safe outdoor space where they can play, learn and enjoy nature.”

Related topics:StudentsScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.