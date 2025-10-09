Whitby Coastguard explaining how a rescue works.placeholder image
Youngsters at Castleton School learn life-saving skills from Whitby Coastguard

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 14:29 BST
Youngsters at Castleton School’s Oaks class had an informative and busy morning with Whitby Coastguard, learning about how to be safe in the water and perform rescues.

To begin with, pupils had a session in the classroom in which they answered and asked some brilliant questions followed by a session down at the river.

The children were able to use life-saving equipment and understand how they could use it to save lives.

The school added: “Thank you Whitby Coastguard for coming, Oaks thoroughly enjoyed their morning with you all.”

Here are some photos from the visit.

Youngsters enthusiastically answering questions.

1. Castleton School Coastguard visit

Youngsters enthusiastically answering questions. Photo: submitted

Youngsters eagerly waiting to try their own mock rescue.

2. Castleton School Coastguard visit

Youngsters eagerly waiting to try their own mock rescue. Photo: submitted

Youngsters try their hand at a 'rescue'.

3. Castleton School Coastguard visit

Youngsters try their hand at a 'rescue'. Photo: submitted

Castleton School youngsters enjoying their visit from the coastguard.

4. Castleton School Coastguard visit

Castleton School youngsters enjoying their visit from the coastguard. Photo: submitted

