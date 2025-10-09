Youngsters at Castleton School learn life-saving skills from Whitby Coastguard

To begin with, pupils had a session in the classroom in which they answered and asked some brilliant questions followed by a session down at the river.
The children were able to use life-saving equipment and understand how they could use it to save lives.
The school added: “Thank you Whitby Coastguard for coming, Oaks thoroughly enjoyed their morning with you all.”
Here are some photos from the visit.
Youngsters enthusiastically answering questions. Photo: submitted
Youngsters eagerly waiting to try their own mock rescue. Photo: submitted
Youngsters try their hand at a 'rescue'. Photo: submitted
Castleton School youngsters enjoying their visit from the coastguard. Photo: submitted