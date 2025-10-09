Youngsters at Castleton School learn life-saving skills from Whitby Coastguard

To begin with, pupils had a session in the classroom in which they answered and asked some brilliant questions followed by a session down at the river.

The children were able to use life-saving equipment and understand how they could use it to save lives.

The school added: “Thank you Whitby Coastguard for coming, Oaks thoroughly enjoyed their morning with you all.”

Here are some photos from the visit.

Castleton School Coastguard visit Youngsters enthusiastically answering questions.

Castleton School Coastguard visit Youngsters eagerly waiting to try their own mock rescue.

Castleton School Coastguard visit Youngsters try their hand at a 'rescue'.