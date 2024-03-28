Youngsters at Sleights School, near Whitby, enjoy virtual meeting with children at school in Zambia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The link-up followed a recent return visit by Whitby auctioneer Robert Smith, of Richardson and Smith, to Zambia, to see how money raised by the Zambezi Sunrise Trust is changing the lives of pupils at Linda Community School in the capital Livingstone.

One benefit of Mr Smith's visit – he is a trustee of the Zambezi Sunrise Trust – is letters between the pupils at Sleights, Glaisdale and Castleton Schools being exchanged and live link-ups for the children to speak with each other take place to bring their pen pals to life.

Children from Adventurers, Discoverers and Leaders at Sleights School took part in a virtal meeting with youngsters from Linda Community School.

Head of Sleights School, Scott Grason, said: “As a school, we are delighted to be developing our relationship with the Zambezi Sunrise Trust.

“After a great launch last year, with a well attended coffee afternoon fundraiser, the children have been finding out more about what it means to be a global neighbour and the great work of the Zambezi Sunrise Trust.

“The children have also written letters, which have been shared with children in Linda Community School.”

John and Joanne Gillette from the Zambezi Sunrise Trust are currently spending time in Zambia, along with some members of the school community.

"It was lovely to see John and Jo on screen and hear about their adventures,” said Mr Grason.

"It was also really exciting to meet children from Linda Primary, who asked (and answered) lots of questions about what it is like to be a child growing up in Zambia.

"The children proudly shared some of the decorations we had made for our Zambezi-inspired Christmas tree, which were taken over by John and Joanne.

"The pupils at Sleights were also really excited to receive their letters back from friends in Zambia.

“It was great to hear too from one of the ex-pupils of Sleights, who is working in Zambia to meet some medical needs.

"We heard about how she had seen a giraffe and a zebra that very morning.”