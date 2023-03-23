Youngsters from Hawsker School, near Whitby, crowned winners of Yorkshire Rocks Times Tables

Hawsker School Yorkshire Rocks Times Tables winners.

Classes at the village school have been battling with other schools to be crowned Times Table Champions.

After a tight battle with St Hedda’s RC School, which had the teachers and children on the edge of their seats, Hawsker were finally crowned champions.

The children have been performing well in other areas too.

Hawsker School youngsters who competed in the Eskdale Festival of the Arts.

Talented musicians from the school took part in the recent Eskdale Festival of the Arts, which saw youngsters from around the area showcasing their skills in various formats including music, drama, dance, art and speech.

The school said: “It takes dedication, practice and also courage to stand up and play in front of an audience.

“We are so proud of all of the children who showcased their impressive talents and skills to the people of Whitby.

"All of the children were outstanding representatives for the Federation [which also covers Fylingdales School] and we have received some really positive feedback from entries secretary Sue Rowland about how all of the children conducted themselves.

Hawsker School footballers who will compete in the Barclays Shield at Whitby Town's ground.

"Every child received positive feedback from the judges about their performances, with some of the performers being invited to play at the showcase concert this evening.

"Well done to all of you, we are proud of you all.”

Florence came 1st in her piano solo and 3rd in her recorder solo.

Nula came 1st in her flute solo, her recorder solo and also 1st in her flute duet with Isabel.

Alfie came 2nd in his recorder solo and the recorder ensemble came 1st in their class.

On the sporting front, the Hawsker School football team took part in the Straw Cup at Caedmon College, playing with resilience and determination in extreme weather conditions.

The team included children from years four, five and six, battling against some strong opposition and showing fantastic team spirit and sportsmanship.