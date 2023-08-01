Youngsters from St Hedda's RC School near Whitby perform Matilda the Musical
The much-anticipated performance of Matilda the musical from St Hedda’s Catholic Primary School, in Egton Bridge, took place recently.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:39 BST
Following their success at the Eskdale Festival, the school drama club wanted a new challenge.
Under the guidance of staff Mrs Coates, Miss Coates and Mrs Mortimer, the small but mighty cast of children committed to learning their songs, lines and stage movements.
The superb, well-received performance rounded off an astounding last week of term and efforts with fundraising, which resulted in over £1,500 raised to support the school.