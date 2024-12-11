Youngsters from Terrington Hall School near Malton share the Christingle light
Family members also joined the festive service, held in front of Terrington School and largely led by the three Year 8 Heads of School, Henry, Ava and Alfie.
The service included Christmas songs and prayers to celebrate Jesus, the Light of the World, and new life and hope.
The Christingle was also held to raise money and awareness of The Children’s Society, which works to improve the lives of vulnerable children and young people.
Headmaster Huw Thomas said: “It was a wonderful to see the Terrington Hall community come together to celebrate the beginning of Advent.
"The children loved making their own Christingles and the act of sharing the flame of hope with their friends was a great hands-on learning experience which I’m sure they’ll always remember.”
