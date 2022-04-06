200 free workshop places made available in bid to create mental health champions

The free training will enable individuals to become local Mental Health Champions.

The workshops help create local Mental Health Champions within communities and businesses across the East Riding.

The free training places have been funded through an ongoing partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s public health department.

The training will enable individuals to become local Mental Health Champions, and raise awareness of mental health within their local area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshops will also enable individuals to be better equipped to spot the signs of poor mental health, how to support someone if they were struggling with poor mental health, and signpost them to the most appropriate services.

They will also be providing attendees with tips and techniques on how to better manage and improve their own mental health and wellbeing.

The half-day workshop will be delivered face-to-face at various locations across the East Riding.

All workshops are free to East Riding residents and learning takes place through a mix of presentations, group discussions and workshop activities.

Lyndsey McClements, director of operations at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, said: “We are really excited to be holding these workshops, and to be building on our existing partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

“One in four people will experience poor mental health every year, but the stigma still attached to mental health creates a barrier to people getting the help they need and deserve.

“By creating Mental Health Champions, we can move towards a world where no-one has to face a mental health problem alone.”

Adam Gibson, public health lead for mental health and suicide prevention at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “With what has been a tough couple of years for everyone, having these sessions available within communities is a great tool to raise awareness of the benefits of taking care of yourself and looking after your mental health.

“These sessions will allow residents to better understand mental health, to develop the skills and techniques to maintain positive mental health, and equip them with the tools to support others.

“These sessions really compliment the Healthy Minds campaign in the East Riding, which hosts a wide range of mental health information, support and services.