20s Plenty campaigners earn tremendous support from Whitby area schools and GP surgeries

20’s Plenty seeks to reduce speed limits in areas ‘where people are’ (towns and villages) to 20mph.

This has been shown to reduce road traffic-related deaths and injuries, reduce air and noise pollution, encourage more people to walk and cycle and is widely supported by the public.

North Yorkshire Council will, in early July, be responding to a request from the majority of North Yorkshire’s parish councils to adopt 20mph in their patch.

Andrew Wood, teacher in charge at Glaisdale School (centre) with campaigners Dr Margaret Jackson and Andy Jefferson.

The campaigners hope this action will encourage the council to support this.

Dr Margaret Jackson, GP and campaigner said: “We cycled the length of the Esk Valley from Castleton to Whitby, stopping at the schools and surgeries along the way.

"We just want to support existing government and council goals to reduce car journeys for short trips and increase walking and cycling in safety.”

She was joined by Andy Jefferson, campaigner for Whitby Community Network and retired IT consultant and Dr Ian Suckling, Cycling UK Area Representative for the Cycling Advocacy Network.

Sarah Theaker, deputy practice manager, with Ian Suckling and Andy Jefferson at Danby Surgery.

All the surgeries were supportive and agreed to sign a letter to North Yorkshire Council.

A majority of school heads, representing more than 60% of the pupil numbers in the area, also agreed to sign the letter.

Head of Castleton and Glaisdale Schools, Olly Cooper welcomed the campaign, as both schools are impacted by, at times, heavy and fast-moving traffic.

Glaisdale School is sited above a road whose speed limit is the national speed limit (60mph) impacting the children at each end of the school day, despite a vigorous school campaign to have the speed limit reduced.

Campaigners and staff at Churchfield Surgery, Sleights.

Enthusiastically supportive too are Sue Boyd, Head at Caedmon College and Phil Nicholson, Head at Eskdale School.

Mr Nicholson has experience of a reduction to 20mph around a school where he previously worked and stated how “the whole place was calmer” as a result.

Andy Jefferson, who has been working hard to improve Active Transport (walking and cycling) infrastructure in the area, said: “We have secured £55,000 in order to undertake a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan that has the potential to lead to significant benefits in the area.

"Making our communities safer by adopting a speed limit of 20mph in places ‘where people are’ represents multiple ‘win-wins’.

"Good for people’s health and well-being and good for our environment.”

Margaret Jackson added: “As more people walk and cycle rather than drive their cars, their health improves and the health of the community improves with reduced air pollution and the reduced stress of vehicles travelling at speed through our communities.”

Whitby Town Council, Lythe Parish Council, and Mickleby Group Parish Council have all voted in favour of this measure but are still awaiting action to implement it.

The campaigners want to encourage the support of our other parish councils and are asking people to sign petitions for their area.