Over 3,000 health, care and emergency service staff have benefitted from team-based psychological support from the Humber and North Yorkshire Resilience Hub since its launch in 2021.

The Hub provides a wide range of support and advice to develop and promote wellbeing and resilience in the workforce across North Yorkshire, East Riding, and Humberside.

The staff have all been part of the Resilience Hub’s teams support programme, which provides bespoke support to teams working in local NHS, emergency, and public sector organisations.

Holly Walker, Service Manager for the Humber and North Yorkshire Resilience Hub said: “Health, care and emergency service staff have been under a considerable amount of pressure for several years.

"With ongoing pressures and high levels of demand supporting staff and teams helps to build their resilience, manage their wellbeing, and keep the health, care and emergency service workforce going is critical.

“If we don’t look after their wellbeing and acknowledge their needs, we risk losing some of the most valuable people who work in our local communities, which in turn will impact on those needing the support of health, emergency, and care services in the future.”

The Humber and North Yorkshire Resilience Hub are contacted by staff members and managers from a wide range of organisations requiring emotional and mental wellbeing support for their teams.

The needs can vary greatly from team resilience and burnout to trauma and critical incident responses.

The Hub works with teams to understand their needs, the issues they are experiencing and the problems they have faced. Staff then create a bespoke package of psychologically based support for members of the team to work through together.

Holly explains: “Everyone’s needs are different so we speak to everyone in the team to understand the overall picture and then agree a way forward that might include a range of things, from peer support and reflective practice to compassion-based therapy approaches and specific training sessions.

“In some cases, we might also adopt a train the trainer approach, which sees us train a member of the team as part of our overall sessions we do, so that they can then continue elements of the support for the team in the future. It gives people the skills and tools to cope going forward.”

Stefanie Bell, is clinical lead from the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s 0-19 service in Hull.

Their team of 133 staff have benefitted from the Resilience Hub’s team support programme, with Stefanie commenting: “Our staff really valued the team support session from the Resilience Hub and loved the fact that this was something directly for them. They found the interactive elements really beneficial and enjoyable.

“The whole session was very thought provoking and there were some great discussions taking place. The hub staff really softened what the word resilience means, and it was great to be able to take learning away.”

The Humber and North Yorkshire Resilience Hub provides independent and confidential support for health, care and emergency service workers across North Yorkshire and York, East Riding, Hull and North and North East Lincolnshire.

The Hub was established in 2021 and is delivered by a collaboration of organisations, including Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, NAViGO Health and Social Care CIC and City Health Care Partnership CIC, bringing together and building on existing support offers across the region.