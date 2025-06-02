Jenny Piper, associate medical director for Cancer at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

More than 7,000 people in Bridlington are set to be invited for a free lung cancer screening appointment.

The screening programme, which is helping to save lives through earlier diagnosis of lung cancer and other conditions, is now being offered to eligible participants living in Bridlington.

This comes after a first-phase roll-out of the programme in East Riding of Yorkshire in November 2023, which saw more than 2,700 people living in the Withernsea area receive an invite for a free appointment.

Since then, the programme has invited residents of the Goole and Howden area, and East Riding villages, including Cottingham, for screening appointments.

Lung Cancer Screening can help identify lung cancer and other respiratory diseases early, often before symptoms occur and when treatment could be more successful.

Past and current smokers, aged between 55 and 74, are being invited in phases and eligible participants who live in Bridlington and are registered with a GP practice will be invited for a lung cancer screening appointment. They will receive a letter inviting them to book a telephone assessment with a specially trained respiratory nurse.

Dr Stuart Baugh, programme director for the NHS Lung Cancer Screening programme in Humber and North Yorkshire said: “The Lung Cancer Screening programme is a vital

step towards better outcomes for people at highest risk of respiratory diseases.

“Not only does the programme help to provide most people with reassurance that their lungs are currently healthy, it also helps to detect any lung conditions early and

supports people to stop smoking if they wish to do so.

“Lung Cancer Screening first launched in Hull in January 2020 and since then eligible participants from North and North East Lincolnshire, as well as the East Riding of Yorkshire, have been invited.

“As we continue to roll out the service across Humber and North Yorkshire, we are pleased to continue the process for participants in Bridlington.”

Jenny Piper, associate medical director for Cancer at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to see the launch of the lung cancer screening programme in Bridlington. Lung cancer screening can save lives. By detecting cancer at an earlier stage – often before symptoms appear – we can offer treatment sooner, when it’s more likely to be successful.

"This programme offers real hope and reassurance, particularly for those most at risk. It’s a vital step in improving outcomes and saving lives in our community.”

Find out more about Lung Cancer Screening at http://www.lungcancerscreening.org.uk.