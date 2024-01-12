84 percent of East Riding residents support plans for new law around tobacco

East Riding residents were invited to share their views on the Government’s Stopping the Start plans, aimed at creating a smoke-free generation.

The government has consulted on its plans, and if passed, the new law would come into force in January 2027.

84 percent of people in East Riding who responded to the survey said they support the ambitious plans.

The Government’s Stopping the Start plans will make it an offense to sell tobacco products to anyone born on, or after, 1 January 2009, so that anyone aged 14 or under now will never be legally able to take up smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans also include investment to support smokers to quit, measures to address youth vaping, along with work to strengthen enforcement.

Smoking reduces quality of life, increases risks of still births, asthma, heart disease, cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and dementia, and can reduce length of life by years or decades.

It is responsible for approximately 64,000 deaths a year.

Councillor David Tucker, cabinet member for adults, health and care said: “We are in full support of the bold government plans to help make our future generations tobacco free. It’s clear that the majority of our residents support the plans too. The change in legislation would make a massive impact on the health of the next generation.

“Smoking is so addictive it is very hard for people to quit, and we know that most smokers wished they’d never taken up smoking. The plans would mean children will never be in this position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aonpreeya Petchatchua, East Riding Member of Youth Parliament said: “I think it’s great that there are plans to tackle issues of smoking and vaping. Vaping is very prevalent amongst young people, and I see children as young as those in year 7 smoking and vaping, and the long-term effects of vaping are still being researched.

"Having further restrictions is definitely the right direction to take, to ensure the safety of the future generation’s physical health.”The government plans include tackling youth vaping – restricting flavours, packaging, and marketing to reduce attractiveness to young people. Plans also include funding for trading standards to be able to enforce age of sale legislation of tobacco products and vapes.

The government has consulted on its plans, and if passed, the new law would come into force in January 2027.