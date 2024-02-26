'A place to be but not alone' - how Staithes Men's Shed is helping to boost mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Men's Sheds movement originated in Australia around the 1980s as a way improve the health and well-being of older men but have expanded their remit to anyone regardless of age or gender.

The Shed in Staithes, on Seaton Crescent, is one of more than 500 in the UK which are about making and fixing things much as might be done in a garden shed or garage, but it is a communal place with equipment and skills to share and friendships to make.

The Shed has connections with two other sheds in the area – in Whitby and Robin Hood Bay – all sharing the same enthusiasm and atmosphere of mutual 'Shedder' support.

Staithes Men's Shed members working away and enjoying the conversation.

People can pursue practical leisures and enjoy making and fixing.

The big difference is that Men's Sheds are also about making social connections and friends.

James Crooks, who helps to run the Shed, explains how potental members can benefit.

"Sheds are about meeting like-minded people and having someone to share your worries with,” he said.

The merged images show the Staithes Men's Shed workshop, and greenhouse area.

“They are about having fun, sharing skills and knowledge and gaining a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.

"As a by-product of all of that, they reduce isolation and feelings of loneliness, they allow people to deal with mental health challenges more easily and remain independent, they rebuild communities and in many cases, they can save lives.

“People join the Sheds for many reasons, could be bereavement, illness, loss of job, retirement, or any other reason where someone is feeling a little lost, in need of friendship and support.

“The objective of Staithes Shed is to bring together people at risk from social isolation arising from changes to their personal circumstances.

"We aim to provide a welcoming atmosphere which allows everyone to participate, receive, contribute and enjoy some fun.

“The whole ethos can be summed up with: A place to be, but not be alone. Activities to do solo or with others.

"People not alike but who like each other. Creative and calming.”

Although named Men's Sheds, ladies are more than welcome to join too.

“We have some great woodworking equipment and are currently involved with restoring a garden area next to the shed which may include a greenhouse for members to grow and cultivate their own produce,” said James.

The group has also had a formal sign-off from the Woodsmith Foundation, recognising that the Shed delivered on its objective of building a greenhouse as part of the £1,000 grant received from the foundation.

Staithes Men’s Shed meets every Monday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm, at the back of Staithes Sports and Social Club in the block built building with the green door.

“Come along to see us and have a cuppa, it can't do any harm and you might enjoy it,” James added.