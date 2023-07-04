The national week runs from July 3 to July 9 and this year focuses on alcohol and cost.

Alcohol costs are rising, along with the cost of living, but drinking can put a strain on more than just the bank account. Using alcohol to relax can harm physical and mental health over time, and cost a person their wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The harm caused by alcohol affects millions of people every year in the form of health problems, financial worries, relationship breakdown and family difficulties. People can spend tens of thousands of pounds on alcohol over the course of a lifetime.

Alcohol Awareness Week is taking place this week to help encourage people to cut down their alcohol intake.

Councillor David Tucker, portfolio holder for adults, health and care said: “This alcohol awareness week is an opportunity for people to consider the benefits financially, and physically and mentally, of reducing the amount of alcohol they consume.“Prevention of longer-term health problems is better than cure and there are support services and advice that people in the East Riding can access to support them along the way. I’d encourage anyone concerned about their alcohol consumption to consider taking steps towards a positive change.”

Reducing alcohol consumption will see benefits such as better sleep, improvements to mood, memory and ability to concentrate and physical health will also be improved.

Advice to reduce alcohol intake includes having several alcohol-free days a week, stick to drinking 14 units of alcohol or less a week, and spread your drinking evenly over three or more days. When drinking alcohol, plan ahead and set a limit to the number of units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinking water in between alcoholic drinks and eating a filling meal will help your body to process the alcohol more effectively. Switching to lower percentage of alcohol will also help to reduce intake.