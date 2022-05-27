Almost half of people living with dementia in the East Riding go undiagnosed, says new research

Richard Sloggett, founder of Future Health and a former special advisor in the Department of Health and Social Care. Photo submitted

The East Riding faces some of the country’s most serious challenges with high prevalence rates of dementia but one of the lowest diagnosis rates (51%), the study by Future Health found.

The healthcare policy research consultancy was commissioned to further the understanding of care for people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Sam Bolam, CEO of carers of people with dementia network tide (together in dementia everyday), said: “We hear regularly from those in our network about how difficult it is to get an accurate and timely diagnosis.

“This report shows the scale of the challenge we now face. Any new dementia strategy must provide additional support for carers to help them in their critical role in supporting people with this complex condition.”

Richard Sloggett, founder of Future Health and a former special advisor in the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “The pandemic has set back the progress made on dementia diagnosis rates and urgent action is now needed to support recovery across the East Riding.

“Any forthcoming dementia strategy must tackle regional disparities, particularly in how patient access to a diagnosis can be improved.