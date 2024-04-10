Annual Easter egg hunt at Scarborough Hall care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and local community at Scarborough Hall enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, we had Rachel from Ryedale Animal bring her Lambs for us to bottle feed in the lounge, and then we hosted our annual Easter egg hunt in the garden. While Becky and Rachel took the lambs around the rest of the home so everyone could enjoy them.

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the resident’s love the children and animals visiting us here. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”

Margaret, resident at Scarborough Hall said: I think I’ve eaten too much chocolate! It was so wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort. I really enjoyed the Easter Toddler group it’s my favourite toddler event that we do”