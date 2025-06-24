The Autism Reality Experience bus visited Swan House Day Care Centre in Bridlington.

Staff and family members at Swan House Day Care Centre in Bridlington stepped into someone else’s shoes via the Autism Reality Experience bus.

Owned and managed by social care group HICA, Swan House supports adults with learning disabilities and complex needs, offering tailored daytime activities, therapies and personal support in a safe, inclusive environment.

The training vehicle, run by Training 2 Care, offers sensory simulation designed to show what life can be like for someone with autism. Participants wore headphones, vision-altering glasses and specialist gloves to carry out everyday tasks in an environment filled with noise, flashing lights and confusion.

The organisation also runs several social clubs to help people with autism build friendships and confidence in their local communities.

The immersive session gave participants a deeper understanding of how distressing and disorientating day-to-day life can be for people who experience the world differently.

Adam Ross, Service Manager at Swan House, said: “This experience has given us a much deeper understanding of how overwhelming the world can be for people with autism. It’s helped us reflect on how we can adapt the way we support individuals, from the environment we create to how we communicate to ensure that we are making a real difference to people’s lives.”

The Autism Reality Experience tours the UK, supporting organisations across care, education and emergency services to build empathy and understanding.

Billy Cursons, Training Manager for the Autism Reality Experience, said: “When people come out of the experience, they’re often emotional. It stays with them. That’s what changes attitudes and improves care.”