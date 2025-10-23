The hard work and dedication of a team at Bridlington Hospital has been recognised at this year’s York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Celebration of Achievement Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at Scarborough Spa, saw the hospital’s Surgical Hub Team receive a runners-up star trophy, which was presented by Claire Hansen – the trust’s chief operating officer.

The team was a finalist in the Quality Improvement category at the glittering event.

A trust spokesperson said: “The team reached the final for their work on the Getting It Right the First Time (GIRT accreditation) – a huge achievement reflecting the dedication and innovation of its members.”

The Bridlington hub provides faster access to some of the most common surgical procedures, with planned operations ring-fenced.

Its surgical beds are kept free for patients waiting for planned operations, reducing the risk of short-notice cancellations.

The surgical hub utilises the skills and expertise of staff under one roof, with protected facilities and theatres, helping to deliver shorter waits for surgery.

Bridlington Hospital is one of 49 hubs to date that have been accredited across the country.

Scarborough Hospital won two awards at the ceremony.

Team of the Year had joint winners – the Emergency Department (and SDEC) Team and the Enhanced Care Unit Team at Scarborough Hospital. Both teams were named as joint winners as the judges felt they were ‘one team’.

The Emergency Department Team has shown extraordinary strength and unity during the move into the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, supporting more than 200 colleagues through induction and building a safe, inclusive environment under immense pressure.

The Enhanced Care Unit Team has embraced change with compassion and collaboration, creating a pioneering model of care that bridges ward and critical care, redefining standards and improving patient outcomes. Two remarkable teams with one shared commitment to outstanding care.

The second award for was won by Ed Smith, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Deputy Medical Director. He scooped The Chief Executive’s Award.

Ed was chosen for his remarkable work and the role he played in turning the dream of Scarborough’s Urgent and Emergency Care Centre into reality.