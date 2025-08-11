The best performing GP Surgeries in North Yorkshire have been named, after patients had their say in the 2025 GP Patient survey , produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the survey, which took place between January and March this year.

It gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP and reveals the best and worst surgeries in North Yorkshire and beyond.

Despite the pressures faced by the NHS, the majority of patients across the country described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Whilst in the North East and Yorkshire, this rose to 47% of GP surgeries that were rated ‘very good’.

Here we reveal the GP practices in North Yorkshire that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Reeth Medical Centre - Reeth, Richmond There were 391 survey forms sent out to patients at Reeth Medical Centre in Reeth, Richmond. The response rate was 55%, with 134 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 83% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Terrington Surgery - Terrington, York There were 231 survey forms sent out to patients at Terrington Surgery in Terrington, York. The response rate was 52%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Park Lane Surgery - Stillington There were 283 survey forms sent out to patients at Park Lane Surgery in Stillington. The response rate was 42%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps