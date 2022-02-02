Bid to make Bridlington the first Breastfeeding Friendly Town in East Yorkshire

As part of the Bridlington breastfeeding project, the midwives from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust are running sessions on Colostrum Harvesting and the Bridlington Children Centre are hosting a daily breastfeeding drop-in session.

The Promoting Breastfeeding Initiative, using specialist and dedicated teams, is a collaboration between Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust Integrated Specialist Public Health Nursing Service and East Yorkshire Council Children’s Centres.

The move is part of a strategy to encourage local communities to protect, promote and support breastfeeding –and as the number of mothers currently breastfeeding in Bridlington is low in comparison to other areas in East Yorkshire – organisers said it is important that people come together to ensure everyone feels safe to breastfeeding their baby when out and about.

For the scheme to work, the project teams across the area are looking for local businesses, venues and organisations to sign up to the initiative, to show that they support breastfeeding families on their premises.

Those who sign up will have access to free resources such as ‘Breastfeeding Friendly’ window stickers and an information pack to explain involvement in the scheme.

Iain Gardner, owner of Ruby SoHo Cafe, said: “I signed up to the scheme straight away as breastfeeding is promoting the health of future generations and I want the mums and families who visit my cafe to feel a 100% comfortable when mum needs to breastfeed.

“I already have a changing area for families and so this scheme was perfect in expanding the family environment I already provide to my customers.”

People contact can get more information by emailing hnf- [email protected]