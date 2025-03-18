East Riding of Yorkshire Council is encouraging parents and carers to check their child’s vaccinations are up to date.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is encouraging parents and carers to check their child’s vaccinations are up to date.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is encouraging parents and carers to check their child’s vaccinations are up to date.

East Riding public health has created a handy checklist bookmark which can be kept on a noticeboard, fridge or diary as a visual reminder of the key times a child should be vaccinated, from the first weeks up into the early teens. The bookmark also overviews the recommended NHS vaccinations during pregnancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vaccination bookmark project is part of a wider public health campaign to help educate and remind parents and carers about why NHS vaccinations are so important and advise residents to speak to trusted health professionals, such as their midwife, health visitor or GP, if they have any questions or concerns.

A spokesperson said: “We have already seen the impact of a reduced uptake over the last couple of years, with a number of measles outbreaks across England – resulting in a national campaign for people to check they have had two doses of the MMR vaccine. Lower levels of vaccination coverage in our schools, nurseries and communities has led to the return of diseases we have rarely seen or heard about, such as whooping cough.

"If you have any questions or concerns about the in-schools vaccination programme, please speak to your school nurse or contact our friendly local team who will be happy to help, by emailing [email protected] or calling 01482 453690.”

•Vaccines teach the body’s immune system how to create antibodies that protect you from diseases

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•They help to protect you and your child from many serious and potentially deadly diseases

•Vaccines protect other people in your family and community – by helping to stop diseases spreading to people who cannot have vaccines, such as babies too young to be vaccinated and those who are too ill to be vaccinated.

Zoe Stevens, public health nurse consultant for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Together with our local health partners, we want to get everyone talking about vaccinations – not just parents and carers, but grandparents and young people themselves, so residents can make an informed choice, ask questions and most importantly, access up-to-date and trusted information about their safety, how they work and how they are tested, from health professionals such as the NHS, our school nurses and midwives.

“We know we are more at risk of diseases at certain points in our life – when pregnant, undergoing treatment for health reasons, heading to university, travelling abroad or as we get older. For this reason, it is important to check you and your loved ones are fully vaccinated to help protect from illness, disease or viruses – please check your child’s red book or ask your GP if you are unsure.”