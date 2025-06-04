Anyone can attend, and all are welcome at the event, which runs from 10am to 3pm.

A community event for people with learning disabilities and any professionals working with them, as well as their families and carers, will take place at Bridlington CYP on Wednesday, June 18.

This free, family-friendly day will offer a mix of fun activities including football, dance classes and boxing, alongside a comprehensive showcase of local support services.

It aims to improve awareness of the help available to people with learning disabilities (LD) and those needing extra support, especially around health, housing, employment, and social inclusion.

A spokesperson said: “The event forms part of a wider initiative introducing a new Learning Disability Community Hub, being established in multiple locations across Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

"These hubs will host local, neighbourhood-based drop-in sessions, offering vital links to services and resources that support with housing, income and community connections.

"Uniquely, the hubs have been co-produced with people who have lived experience, ensuring that services are fully accessible and shaped by those who use them. Many families and carers report difficulties in finding or understanding support due to inaccessible formats or a lack of clear information.

“These events, and hopefully future Hubs, are designed to bridge that gap – empowering people to make informed choices and reduce social isolation.

“Partner organisations attending the Bridlington event will include providers of housing advice, health information, volunteering and employment opportunities and inclusive community activities.”

Contact [email protected] for more information about the event.