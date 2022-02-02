Bridlington-born comedian Rosie Jones helps launch Red Nose Day 2022 in new video sketch

Comedian Rosie Jones in the new Red Nose Day sketch. Photo courtesy of www.comicrelief.com

The video marks the launch of Red Nose Day 2022 which returns on Friday, March 18.

Voiced by Graham Norton, the sketch aims to celebrate the incredible endeavours of those who fundraise and donate to Red Nose Day, as they are the ones who make life changing work possible in the UK and around the world.

Viewers will see Sir Lenny Henry set out to make an inspirational movie about the wonderful people who make Red Nose Day so special, the amazing fundraisers up and down the country, but word gets out to some of Comic Relief’s well-known friends and the audition tapes start rolling in.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, to Sir Lenny’s dismay, they all take their audition a little too far.

Stars audition as a real-life Red Nose, dance for hours on end and, in Rosie’s case, dress up as a life-sized banana.

Rosie Jones said: “I’m so proud to support Red Nose Day – it puts comedy at the heart of everything it does and raises money for such important causes. There are not many charities that I’d dress up as a banana for!

“Well, I actually loved every second of it so maybe that’s not quite true. But seriously, the money raised will help so many people, and one of the issues they focus on is mental health and reducing stigma, which I care passionately about. Making the film was great fun and hope you all enjoy it.”

Go to tinyurl.com/2tk7r6tf to watch the video.