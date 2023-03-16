Free to all, the dementia café at the home will provide respite and social support to those in need.

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home and ask any questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dianne Peters, General Manager at Mallard Court, said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community.

Mallard Court provides nursing care and dementia care for 67 residents and are happy to help those in the community who need support.

“The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better.

“If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on last Thursday of each month from 2-4pm, guests will have a chance to meet other carers supporting those living with dementia.