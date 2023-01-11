The Care Quality Commission (CVC) released its findings on December 22, 2022, announcing that Belgrave Court is no longer in special measures.

The care home has been in special measures since March 7, 2022.

However after some improvements their rating has changed to “requires improvement” rather than “inadequate”.

Belgrave Court is celebrating their recent CVC inspection which highlighted their improvements and changed their rating to amber.

The CVC report states “The provider had actively worked to make improvements in the home to improve people’s experiences of living at the home but further time was required to ensure the level of governance and oversight implemented could embed and become fully effective.

“Further work was needed in relation to good governance and the provider was found to be in continued breach of this regulation.”

Belgrave Court has been celebrating its improvement and even held a baby shower for one of its staff members this month.