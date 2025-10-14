Georgina said she was 'really proud' to have been recognised with a Shining Star Award.

A dedicated wellbeing practitioner from Bridlington has won a prestigious award for her outstanding commitment to residents in care.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgina Cheston, who works at Kirkgate House, has received the Shining Star Award at Yorkshire headquartered social care group HICA’s annual awards ceremony.

Georgina was praised for always putting residents first, arranging activities and experiences that reflect their interests and supporting colleagues across the service with care and enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards also highlighted the vital contribution of families, volunteers and support teams to the quality of life in HICA’s homes and services.

The Shine Ball is one of the highlights of the HICA calendar, inviting residents from every service to come together for a buffet meal, music and an afternoon of dancing and socialising. The event provides an opportunity for residents, staff and volunteers to celebrate together, reflecting the sense of friendship and community that runs through the organisation.

Julia Woodcock, executive PA and housing manager (East), said: “It was a pleasure to see everyone at this year’s ball, which is always such a key event of the HICA year.

"The awards shine a light on the people whose dedication and creativity make such a difference to residents’ lives. It’s inspiring to see the care and community spirit that run through every part of HICA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her award, Georgina said: “I feel really proud to have been recognised with a Shining Star Award. It means a lot because I love what I do and I’m lucky to work with such a supportive team. The residents are at the heart of everything for us and seeing them happy is the best reward.”