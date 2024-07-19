The catch up clinic will take place at Bridlington Cornerstone Church, on St John's Walk on July 22. The clinic will be open from 9:30am until 3pm. Photo courtesy of ERYC.

Vaccination UK will be offering catch-up community clinics to secondary school age students throughout the East Riding this summer, including Bridlington.

The scheme follows Vaccination UK’s visits to East Riding schools to offer the 3-in-1 teenage booster and MenACWY vaccines to Year 9 students earlier this year, and more recently the HPV programme for Year 8 students.

The catch-up clinics are offered to those not in school or unwell on the original dates of their vaccination clinic, or if they have changed their mind since they were first offered the vaccines. Parents of home-schooled children can also access these free clinics.

The free NHS vaccinations offered by Vaccination UK are:

The 3-in-1 teenage booster (which protects from tetanus, diphtheria and polio), which is normally given in Year 9

MenACWY (protects from meningitis and septicaemia or blood poisoning), which is normally given in Year 9, but available up to the age of 25

HPV (now a single dose vaccine for girls and boys), which is normally given in Year 8, but available up to the age of 25.

Bridlingoton’s catch-up clinic will be held on July 22 at the Cornerstone Church, located on St John's Walk. The clinic will be open from 9:30am until 3pm.

Vaccination UK has been commissioned by NHS England since 2015 to provide school aged immunisations, including flu vaccinations, to pupils across numerous counties and boroughs in England, and now delivers the school-aged immunisation service in Hull and East Riding.

Pre-book an appointment by calling 01482 453690 or emailing [email protected].