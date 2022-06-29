Bridlington community mental health organisations encouraged to apply for NHS Trust grants

Natalie Belt, mental health transformation lead at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust.

The programme is designed to support community-led ideas that can respond to the mental health needs of residents living across Hull and the East Riding.

The trust is seeking local grassroots organisations and groups to apply for the small community grants that will help shape, transform, and build support and hope across the geographical area.

To be eligible for a grant, people must:

○ Either be a charity, not-for profit company or voluntary and community group

○ Lead activities that engage with residents living within Hull and East Riding

○ Demonstrate an understanding of local needs to support the proposed project

Some examples of initiatives that would be considered:

○ A small peer-led support group in need of equipment to create a new activity

○ The promotion of an existing activity or addressing barriers to participation

○ Responding to an emerging need within an existing support programme

Natalie Belt, mental health transformation lead at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s important that we recognise the individuals, organisations and groups that tirelessly support our communities to improve their mental health and wellbeing. We know of some fantastic work that exists across the Hull and East Riding area, and we are keen to provide further financial support that will allow more opportunities to take place.

“As an NHS organisation, we believe we have a responsibility to deliver high standards of clinical care, but we also acknowledge that meaningful support can also come from outside of our service offering.

“With access mental health services being more important than ever, we want to support those groups who can, in turn, help us reach and connect with our local people.”

Go to tinyurl.com/3sdbuybx for more information about the grants.