Lisa May Howarth’s two sons, Robert, James and his girlfriend Grace Pugh walked, cycled and swam 284 miles each to symbolise the days Lisa battled with cancer; a fight she sadly lost this year on February 3.

Friends Luke Heavens and Jordan Lynass supported their final step: a 25-mile trek of the Yorkshire Three Peaks. Rebecca Kane, Deepa Ahir and Kerry Gilbert also challenged themselves to 284 miles between them.

Lisa wanted to raise money so that Ward 31 in the Queen’s Centre, Castle Hill Hospital could provide patients with TV’s.

Lisa Hartley - Senior Matron, Grace Pugh, James and Robert Howarth, Marie Hardcastle - Ward Sister, front Lawrence Howarth

Grace said: “Lisa initially said to us, ‘it would be great if we could organise some fundraising to buy a new TV or two for the ward’. From that moment the seed was sown.

“We have received huge support throughout our fundraising, and as a result of the generosity of everyone who has supported us, we raised enough funds to donate 19 TVs to wards 31 and 29 at Castle Hill Hospital.”

Grace described Lisa as a “a true inspiration, fighter, incredible mum, wife and grandma”.

Grace added: “Her legacy will live on and many people will benefit and enjoy the TVs donated all in her memory.”

Lisa Hartley, senior matron at the Queen’s Centre, added: “I would like to sincerely thank Lisa’s family and everyone who supported them in making Lisa’s wish a reality.