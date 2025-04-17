Bridlington fishermen and their families invited to SeaFit dental health and wellbeing event
On April 23, the team will be visiting Bridlington Harbour, and on April 24 they are attending Hull Fishing Heritage Centre, Hessle Road.
The events will focus on delivering information and support on oral hygiene, with the Dentaid charity offering free check-ups and treatments in their mobile dental studio.
The service is open to both active and retired fishermen, as well as their immediate families, and will run from 10am to 4pm on both days.
Fishermen struggle to attend fixed dental appointments and, in some cases, have not seen a dentist for over 20 years.
Other support services also attending the event include the Smoking Cessation service, Prostate Cancer UK, Physio Network, Seafarers Advice and Information Line, local drug and alcohol services, Gamcare and Dementia Friends.
SeaFit is a joint initiative between the Seafarers Hospital Society and The Fishermen’s Mission aimed at delivering sustainable improvements in the health and wellbeing of fishermen and their families around the United Kingdom.
Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s YourHealth coaches for fishermen will be attending in their mobile unit and can support patients from the local fishing community in addressing any health and wellbeing concerns. Working with local partners the team can support with stopping smoking, healthy eating, drug and alcohol use, prevention of long-term health conditions and regular health and body composition checks.
Event details:
- Wednesday April 23: 10am to 4pm at Langdales Wharf Car Park, Bridlington, YO15 2SJ.
- Thursday April 24: 10am to 4pm at Fishing Heritage Centre, Hessle Rd, Hull, HU3 4BE.
For more information visit YOURhealth – Prevention and Lifestyle Services or the SeaFit website.
